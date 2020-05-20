Casey Donovan returns to the stage with drive-in concert

Casey Donovan has begun embracing a post COVID-19 world by singing at a concert just like the drive-in movies of old, where people can watch from their cars.

Like most people, Casey Donovan has been spending her time in isolation reflecting and patiently waiting for lockdown restrictions to be eased.

The Australian Idol star told Confidential that she's learned a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic and is ready for the "new normal".

"If isolation has taught us one thing, it's about respecting each other's space," Donovan said.

"Also resetting and looking at things in a new light because we are going to go into a new normal. A lot of people are going to struggle to find their feet, but I think it's exciting. I thoroughly enjoy sanitising my hands before I go into the shopping centre."

Casey Donovan is hosting a free concert in Tempe to promote COVID-Safe live performances. Picture: Jonathan Ng

As lockdown slowly begins to end, the former I'm a Celebrity winner will return to the stage on Thursday for a free drive-in concert in Tempe.

Drive-In Entertainment has teamed up with local councils across NSW and Victoria, to allow artists to perform for fans in their cars.

"I'm excited to get on stage, it's going to be so fun and interesting at the same time so I'm really looking forward to getting out there and creating this new avenue for entertainers," she said.

"It's the first to happen in Australia so when I got asked to be involved, I thought 'Why bloody not?' It's a great concept. You get to enjoy a concert from the comfort of your own car, it is a bit different to what we know but I feel like this is a new avenue that people can get excited about."

Donovan says she is excited to experience the post-COVID “new normal.” Picture: Jonathan Ng

Donovan, 32, has been focused on creative projects in isolation, including painting artwork and writing songs.

"I've been staying creative and if I'm not writing music, I'm painting or doing something crafty with my time," she said.

She has also found happiness again a decade after her catfish ordeal, which saw her tricked into having an online relationship with a man who didn't exist for six years.

A woman named Olga duped Donovan by pretending to be a man named "Campbell" and at one point the singer even got engaged.

"Oh definitely, I've been able to move forward from that. I think speaking about it so openly and honestly has really set me on the path that I want to be on and trust people and experience new things," she said.

"Life is good at the moment and I always believe everything happens for a reason."

When asked whether she is currently single, Donovan remained tight-lipped.

"Kind of, I don't know," she laughed.

