Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Qld premier
Qld premier
News

Casual workers to get $1500 if they get COVID

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
5th Jun 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HARDSHIP payments of $1500 will be available to casual workers if they contract COVID-19 and have no sick leave to access.

The one-off payment was announced today by the State Government and comes as part of the multi-billion dollar stimulus package.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was important anyone who was sick didn't turn up to work.

 

 

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the funding would make it practical for casual workers who test positive and don't have sick leave available.

It comes as Queensland recorded no new cases of coronavirus overnight, with the state's total still at 1060.

Almost 213,000 people have been tested.

Originally published as Casual workers to get $1500 if they get COVID

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk coronavirus covid-19 editors picks qld state government

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cold snap continues to bite but end is in sight

        premium_icon Cold snap continues to bite but end is in sight

        Weather As parts of Queensland continue to defrost after yesterday’s cold morning, residents are warned today won’t be much better.

        Ex-councillor calls for CEO report to go public

        premium_icon Ex-councillor calls for CEO report to go public

        Council News Ex-councillor Greg Rogerson calls on council to make report public

        Premier responds to calls for border reopening

        premium_icon Premier responds to calls for border reopening

        News “We need to open up the place to facilitate tourists from interstate."

        Qld Health agrees to $68k pay rise for medical specialists

        premium_icon Qld Health agrees to $68k pay rise for medical specialists

        News Former premier says the deal “shows the hold of the unions”