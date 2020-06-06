Menu
Politics

Cattle farmer mayor Nats’ choice for Eden-Monaro fight

by Linda Silmalis
6th Jun 2020 12:48 PM
Cattle farmer and Queanbeyan-Palerang Deputy Mayor Trevor Hicks will take up the fight for the Nationals in the upcoming Eden-Monaro by-election after this morning winning preselection to contest the marginal seat.

Hicks, whose platform will include seeking a south-east jobs package and a Royal Commission in to the dairy industry, beat three other candidates to represent the party in the upcoming by-election which will be held on July 4.

The Nationals have some catching up to do with Labor candidate Kristy McBain and the Liberals' Fiona Kotvojs having already been campaigning heavily in the marginal seat.

Trevor Hicks. Picture: Facebook

Labor remains the favourite to take out what has now become a three-cornered contest, having benefited from the Coalition's false starts which saw NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance and Nationals leader John Barilaro both pull out as a potential star candidates.

n the end, it was Nationals local branches that decided to push ahead with finding a candidate despite many still holding out hope that the Deputy Premier would change his mind.

Mr Hicks was up against the owner of Australian Landscape Conference, Fleur Flanery, dietitian and former council candidate Mareeta Grundy and Nimmitabel farmer Michael Green.

Preference flows will be critical in deciding the winner.

The by-election was trigged following the retirement of Labor MP Mike Kelly due to ill health.

Nationals leader Michael McCormack and Mr Barilaro are set to formally announce Mr Hicks candidacy shortly.

