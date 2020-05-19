Channel 10 axes its news website due to coronavirus

Channel 10 announced redundancies across its editorial department on Monday, including the closure of its online news site 10 Daily.

In a statement to Confidential, a spokesman confirmed that the website will be scrapped on Friday, after two years.

"Network 10's digital media strategy is evolving to capitalise on our momentum and match the new ViacomCBS global operating model. That means an increased emphasis on streaming services and social media," the statement read.

"Over the past two years, 10 Daily has established a strong presence and a loyal following, thanks to a passionate and hardworking team producing great content. We are grateful for their efforts to drive that success. As a result of the strategic change, however, 10 Daily will cease to exist as a standalone website.

Lisa Wilkinson at the Channel 10 programming launch, ICC, Sydney. 10th October 2019. Picture by Damian Shaw

"Some of the 10 Daily roles will remain. Some of the 10 Daily content will also transfer to 10 Play and our social media brands."

Confidential understands that staff were blindsided by the news and that less than half will be transferred to new roles, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on the media sector.

10 Daily senior reporter Josh Butler expressed his disappointment on Twitter shortly after news broke.

"Sad news - @10Daily is being closed from Friday. There will be a lot of people left without jobs - news, lifestyle and entertainment journalists; editors; video editors; social staff. They're all guns If you need people, please DM me and I can recommend you a few legends to hire," he tweeted.

Sad news - @10Daily is being closed from Friday



There will be a lot of people left without jobs - news, lifestyle and entertainment journalists; editors; video editors; social staff. They’re all guns



If you need people, please DM me and I can recommend you a few legends to hire — Josh Butler 🏉🏝️ (@JoshButler) May 18, 2020

The 10 Daily website was run by editor Chris Harrison, managing editor Mel Cornford and executive editor Lisa Wilkinson.

It comes nearly three years after American broadcaster CBS bought Network Ten.

31/10/2018: Channel Ten's Sales Executive Rod Prosser, left, Chief Executive Paul Anderson and Programmer Beverley McGarvey at Ten's launch in Sydney. Pic by James Croucher

Originally published as Channel 10 axes its news website due to coronavirus