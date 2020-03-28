Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Babinda Police Station. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Babinda Police Station. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Crime

Chef sentenced for police knife attack

by Grace Mason, grace.mason@news.com.au
28th Mar 2020 8:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAR Northern police officer had to hold the door of his station closed with his shoulder while a man repeatedly thrust a large kitchen knife into the door and repeatedly shouted "I'm going to kill you" in a terrifying attack last year.

The 36-year-old male constable was the only officer in Babinda station on April 5, 2019 when local man Thomas Newman, 20, armed himself and walked 340m through town holding the 30cm knife to get there.

The Cairns Supreme Court heard the officer managed to get inside the station after Newman ran at him on the balcony, pressing the door closed.

Crown prosecutor Nathan Crane read from the officer's statement where he said the struggle lasted for up to two minutes.

"I remember thinking s*** that was close because I could see about four or five inches of the blade," Mr Crane read from the statement.

"(He said) drop the knife Thomas, drop the knife and I can help you."

Mr Crane said Newman complied, but then began to struggle again when the officer tried to restrain him on the balcony before a second police officer arrived to assist.

The court heard Newman, a part-time cook at a local pub, had struggled with mental health problems for several years, had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, but used cannabis and methylamphetamines.

Prior to the attack he told police he had been at a nearby residence where the occupants had told him they did not wish to be friends with him.

The court heard he told officers: "I had a fight with the boys on Jago St. I hate the world, I want to kill somebody".

The Supreme Court was told he had no criminal history, except two weeks earlier after he was spoken to by the same officer he attacked for breaking the window of a local veterinary clinic.

Newman, who yesterday pleaded guilty to serious assault police while armed, going armed to cause fear, wilful damage and obstruct police, has been in custody since the attack occurred.

Justice Jim Henry handed him a three-year jail sentence with immediate parole and said he should "never engage in the use of unprescribed drugs".

"The consequences of you doing so are now plain to see," he said.

Originally published as Chef sentenced for police knife attack

More Stories

crime knife attack knife crime queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘No need for it’: Centrelink parking patrols slammed

        premium_icon ‘No need for it’: Centrelink parking patrols slammed

        Council News Residents have slammed the presence of council parking officers around a Sunshine Coast Centrelink, hours after hundreds were left jobless.

        Bindi Irwin shares wedding snap

        Bindi Irwin shares wedding snap

        Celebrity Bindi Irwin brings forward wedding to avoid restrictions

        Coronavirus in Queensland: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus in Queensland: all you need to know today

        News Queensland shuts its borders, spike in cases continues

        School staffer in lockdown after coronavirus contact

        premium_icon School staffer in lockdown after coronavirus contact

        Health A staff member at a Sunshine Coast primary school is in self-isolation after coming...