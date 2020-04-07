Child sex offender’s sick request of girl he called ‘queen’

An Ipswich man has faced court for procuring a 13-year-old girl from the Philippines for sexual activity.

A CHILD sex offender asked a 13-year-old girl he called his "queen" to send explicit videos of herself in exchange for education money, a court has been told.

Gordon Anthony Allwood, 50, used the pseudonym Peter Armstrong to befriend the young girl who lived in the Philippines, asking her to exchange lewd photos and videos over Facebook Messenger in August 2018.

Allwood, of Ipswich, appeared via videolink in Brisbane District Court on Monday from Wolston Correctional Centre where he pleaded guilty to procuring a child to engage in sexual activity outside of Australia.

The court was told that over eight days, Allwood sent images of his penis to the teenager and offered her $300 for her schooling if she took part in mutual masturbation and "kept being his queen".

Allwood's criminal history was laid bare in court and included convictions for aggravated sexual assault and indecent treatment of boys.

In 2012, Allwood was jailed for stalking a 15-year-old girl after meeting her at a Gatton flood shelter, where she had gone with her family to help victims of the catastrophic 2011 floods.

He had been sentenced to three years' jail in the Ipswich District Court in 2015 for using the internet to procure a child and using a carriage service to transmit indecent communication with a child.

Allwood was later released on an interim detention order.

He was subject to this order when police uncovered his relationship with the 13-year-old girl on his phone and a receipt for an international transfer of $50 at his house.

Defence barrister Matt Jackson argued that Allwood should not serve more than four years behind bars, telling the court his client had a disadvantaged upbringing and cognitive impairment.

Judge John Allen labelled Allwood's offending as "disgusting" and said it was relevant that the victim was from the Philippines, a country with a "less developed child protection system".

"(Your actions) were calculated to corrupt the 13-year-old girl and were clearly aimed at your own selfish, perverted sexual gratification," Justice Allen said.

Allwood was sentenced to four years' jail.

After serving 19 months behind bars, he can apply for parole immediately. - NewsRegional

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.