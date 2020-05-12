Menu
NCMC in Casino is among the four abbitoirs blacklisted from China overnight.
News

China bans imports from Casino meatworks

Francis Witsenhuysen
Tobi Loftus
12th May 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 1:29 PM
CASINO's Northern Cooperative Meat Company is one of the four Australian abattoirs that China imposed an import ban on overnight.

The black-listing of the three Queensland and one NSW red meat abattoirs is believed to be a "trade war tactic" from Beijing as trade tension between Australia and Chine rise.

The three Queensland abattoirs suspended by China are: Dinmore, near Brisbane, the Kilcoy Pastoral Company, and the JBS owned Beef City, near Toowoomba.

There are fears the bans from China come after Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an independent investigation into the coronavirus COVID 19 outbreak.

Food Leaders Australia general manager Bruce McConnel said it was unknown yet whether the bans were because of a breach of protocol or an act of political retribution.

"The technical reasons have not been made available," Mr McConnel said.

"We're not sure whether there has been a breach of protocol or if it's pure political retaliation.

"We're awaiting details on how to alleviate tensions.

"It's not catastrophic, but it is a real issue that needs to be sorted out."

Mr McConnel said the banning of the Northern Co-operative Meat Company at Casino was a major concern for smaller beef producers, who use that meatworks to sell to China.

"The government need to get sorted how real are the technical aspects of this and how much is political tension around the relationship with China," he said.

"It's playing games with the agriculture industry and we need to have these tensions sorted to make sure we have a long term viable trade partner."

More to come.

casino casino meatworks china editors picks ncmc
Lismore Northern Star

