Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
There have been no new reported cases in Wuhan. Picture: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
There have been no new reported cases in Wuhan. Picture: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Health

China reaches coronavirus turning point

by Reuters
19th Mar 2020 1:15 PM

The central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the country's coronavirus outbreak, reported no new infections for the first time.

However imported cases in China surged by a record number, led by new infections in the capital of Beijing.

The new imported infections also accounted for all of the new confirmed cases in mainland China, placing more pressure on authorities to screen travellers at key travel hubs.

Mainland China had 34 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, the country's National Health Commission said, more than doubling from 13 cases a day earlier.

Of the 34 imported infections, Beijing accounted for 21 cases, a daily record for the city.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,928, the health authority said in a statement on Thursday.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,245 as of the end of Wednesday, up by eight from the previous day.

In the central province of Hubei, there were eight new deaths, with the provincial capital of Wuhan accounting for six of the fatalities.

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
china coronavirus editors picks wuhan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'This could last 18 months': New coronavirus fears

        'This could last 18 months': New coronavirus fears

        Health Aussies are being warned to prepare for the "long haul", with the possibility that extreme measures could last for up to 18 months until a coronavirus vaccine is...

        Coronavirus death: Elderly woman lived in aged care home

        premium_icon Coronavirus death: Elderly woman lived in aged care home

        Health It has been confirmed the 77-year-old woman who died from COVID-19 was a resident...

        MURDER UPDATE: Woman charged as accessory

        premium_icon MURDER UPDATE: Woman charged as accessory

        News Police are still looking for a third person of interest and a car.

        ‘So much fear’: Security to patrol fever clinics

        premium_icon ‘So much fear’: Security to patrol fever clinics

        News Doctors fielding so many aggressive demands for COVID-19 tests