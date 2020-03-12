Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Chopper called as boat flips in stormy waters

by Elise Williams
12th Mar 2020 2:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOAT has been flipped in rough waters off the Sunshine Coast, as emergency services scrambled to determine how many people were on board.

Thankfully, the trio were winched safely from the water by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter.

All people on board have now been accounted for

Police received a call for help just before midday today, with reports a boat in waters near Inskip had overturned in choppy seas.

Initial reports indicate three people - all wearing life jackets - drifted from the boat before making it to shore.

It's currently unclear how they got from the water to safety, however paramedics made contact with the trio just before 1.30pm, and are now treating them for minor injuries at a nearby campground.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, emergency crews are currently unclear if there were any other people on the vessel at the time it flipped.

Emergency services have not ruled out the possibility there may be other people who require assistance from the incident.

More Stories

Show More
boat capsize editors picks rescue chopper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Peregian’s turn to meet the council candidates tonight

        premium_icon Peregian’s turn to meet the council candidates tonight

        News Meet your Noosa council candidates in Peregian as they respond to local questioning.

        Debt, development, planning schemes: Election heats up

        premium_icon Debt, development, planning schemes: Election heats up

        News Mayoral candidates go toe to toe on key issues for Coast voters

        Coast woman, 42, struck down by coronavirus

        premium_icon Coast woman, 42, struck down by coronavirus

        News Queensland Health has confirmed another person is in isolation

        Rolling coverage: Coast guide to the toilet paper crisis

        premium_icon Rolling coverage: Coast guide to the toilet paper crisis

        Offbeat Here's where you can still get toilet paper on the Sunshine Coast