Christensen’s bold plan to revive Whitsundays tourism

DAWSON MP George Christensen will seek Federal Government backing for game-changing Airlie Beach tourism projects when he returns to Canberra this week.

Mr Christensen said proposals like the Whitsunday Skyway desperately needed support to get tourism regions such as the Whitsundays back on their feet.

The project is a proposed cable-car that would link the main street of Airlie Beach with a nearby unnamed 430-metre-high peak in the Conway Ranges.

The cable-car would leave from a block of land on Waterson Way, behind Magnums Backpackers, and travel towards a summit overlooking Airlie Beach, the Coral Sea and nearby Whitsunday islands.

Mr Christensen said coronavirus had decimated international tourism to the region.

"We've got businesses there whose clientele is 80 per cent international," the Dawson MP said.

"While the borders are closed, while there is not a level of normal commercial flights … they are going to suffer big time.

"Projects like the Whitsunday Skyway, it would be great to see those sorts of projects funded and supported right now so we've got great new attractions when we open our borders."

Mr Christensen will also seek continued government support and stimulus measures for the tourism sector until international travel returns to normal.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said the State Government was supporting tourism regions through stage two of the 'Wonders of the Whitsundays tourism campaign', launched earlier this year.

Last week, the State Government and local council partnered with Alliance Airlines to offer four flights a week from Brisbane to the Whitsundays.

The $99 airfares went on sale Wednesday and are for trips from June 22.

"We're making sure our tourism industry has the resources to get up and running and get people back into jobs," Mrs Gilbert said.