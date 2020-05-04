Coast coronavirus cases rise as traveller tests positive

THREE people are currently being treated for coronavirus on the Sunshine Coast after the region's total number of confirmed cases rose overnight.

According to the latest Queensland Health data, 94 people in the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service district, which includes Noosa and Gympie, have tested positive to Covid-19.

While the number of positive test results only rose by one after the weekend, the number of active cases rose by two.

A Queensland Health spokesman said that change in data could be caused by a number of different things, like a patient who was cleared for the virus testing positive again.

He said the latest confirmed case on the Coast was a patient who had returned from overseas and completed the two weeks' isolation before showing symptoms.

Three people tested positive to Covid-19 across Queensland overnight, bringing the state total to 1038. Of those cases, 52 remain active and 980 people have recovered.

Six Queenslanders have sadly died from the virus, including a 77-year-old Tewantin woman.

So far on the Coast, 90 people have recovered from Covid-19.

Talking to media this morning, Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said it would be interesting to see if eased restrictions that were introduced at the weekend would result in a spike in cases in two weeks' time, when symptoms would likely present.

Authorities have advised it's still important to get tested if you think you have symptoms of Covid-19.

"Most Queenslanders who have contracted Covid-19 have experienced mild symptoms," Queensland Health said in a statement.

"Contact tracing continues for recent cases. Queensland Health will notify the community if any public health alerts are required.

"Please continue to follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing."