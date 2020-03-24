Menu
Seventeen new coronavirus cases have been confirmed on the Sunshine Coast today, the region’s largest daily spike since the outbreak began. Joel Carrett
Health

Coast’s biggest daily coronavirus spike recorded

Matty Holdsworth
, matty.holdsworth@scnews.com.au
24th Mar 2020 7:00 PM
SEVENTEEN new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by Queensland Health, taking the Sunshine Coast's total to 46.

Contact tracing is underway for the 78 new cases statewide, which is the largest spike recorded in one day in Queensland.

Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

Most of the cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

Queensland Health said the number of confirmed cases each day is expected to vary as the state continues to respond to the Covid-19 crisis.

Authorities are urging anyone who has been overseas in the past 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately.

The spike comes after parents and teachers raised major issues with schools remaining open.

Emergency surgical procedures for ears, nose and throat have been suspended at Sunshine Coast University Hospital to help with the coronavirus intake.

