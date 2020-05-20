Menu
Reese Witherspoon in scene from film 'Legally Blonde.
Movies

Comedy star to write Legally Blonde 3

20th May 2020 4:00 PM

The long-awaited nostalgia trip of Legally Blonde 3 is finally happening, with comedy queen Mindy Kaling jumping on board.

While the film was confirmed in 2018 by Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) herself, The Office star Kaling has announced on Twitter that she has signed on to co-write the script.

She'll be writing alongside Emmy-winning Parks and Recreation alum Dan Goor, Deadline reported.

"So excited to be reunited with my friends @ReeseW, Lauren Neustadter and @djgoor to work on this movie," she wrote.

"Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!"

 

Reese Witherspoon is on board to reprise her role as pink-loving lawyer Elle Woods and produce the third film through her company Hello Sunshine.

Witherspoon also posted about the announcement:

"Great news alert!! Some things are just meant to be! I'm SOOO excited to have @MindyKaling and #DanGoor writing Legally Blonde 3! This is #ElleWoodsApproved!"

While the film has been in the works for nearly two years, Kaling and Goor will pen a fresh script, taking over from the writers originally on board.

It is the second film the writing duo have signed on for, following a wedding comedy starring Kaling and Priyanka Chopra, to be released by Universal.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde - the sequel to the wildly popular first film - came out all the way back in 2003, and while it didn't quite reach the heights of the original, it was still a box office hit, grossing nearly $190 million worldwide. The franchise also inspired a Broadway musical in 2007, which received seven Tony nominations.

Back in 2018, Reese Witherspoon confirmed whispers of a third film instalment, writing: "It's true … #LegallyBlonde3," along with a short clip of herself in a sparkly pink bikini, floating past the camera on a blue lounger.

The clip was a nod to Witherspoon's beloved sorority sister turned Harvard Law School student's video application to the prestigious institution.

Witherspoon, 44, first played the loveable Elle Woods in the 2001 comedy and reprised her role two years later for Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.

She was just 25 when the first film was released.

Legally Blonde 3 does not yet have a set release date.

 

