Cook statue removal petition tops 10,000 signatures

Organiser of petition to remove Cairns’ Captain Cook statue implores council to act

THE organiser behind a petition to remove the Captain Cook statue in Cairns hopes the council will take notice after exceeding 10,000 signatures in three days.

Artist Emma Hollingsworth launched the petition last Friday, calling for the iconic statue on Sheridan St to be removed.

Yesterday, it hit 10,000 signatures on change.org and the goal has now been bumped to 15,000.

With the number of signatures climbing, Ms Hollingsworth told the Cairns Post she hoped the response would encourage Cairns Regional Council and Mayor Bob Manning to act on it.

She said the response showed more people were becoming aware of the controversial history of Captain Cook and what the statue represented to indigenous people.

"I don't think it should have been erected in the first place, I'm glad there's heaps of attention around it now," she said

"People are coming to stand behind the community."

The statue was originally built to stand outside the Captain Cook Motel in 1972.

Ms Hollingsworth said she was aware the statue was on private property and had attempted to reach out to the owner, with no response.

"He is pretty firm in where he stands, does not want the statue to come down," she said.

Tradies Bar publican Graham Johnston, who owns the statue, has refused to comment to the Cairns Post on the matter.

