Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mount Coolum's Wesley Fry braved some testing conditions to take out the open men's state SUP title yesterday at Moffat Beach. PHOTO: Ben Stagg / Surfing Queensland
Mount Coolum's Wesley Fry braved some testing conditions to take out the open men's state SUP title yesterday at Moffat Beach. PHOTO: Ben Stagg / Surfing Queensland
Surfing

Coolum’s Fry gets state SUP title

Tom Threadingham
11th Mar 2020 7:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SURFING: Mount Coolum's Wesley Fry braved some testing conditions to take out the open men's state SUP title on Wednesday at Moffat Beach.

He claimed the victory after downing Jonathan Hagan (Broadbeach), Tim Cyprien (Helensvale), Steve Elliot (Coolum Beach) and Craig Liddicoat (Mooloolaba) respectively.

"It was difficult out there, almost as hard as it gets with the howling winds and testing conditions," Fry said in a press statement.

"It was good to see everyone get together and score some good waves.

"The surf felt pretty powerful, especially riding with the 10-foot boards. It felt like we were far out to sea."

Steve Elliot (Coolum Beach) won in the over 40 men's division while Graham Moustaka (Yaroomba) was victorious in the over 50 men's class.

Gold Coast's Ke'ale Dorries (Elanora) won the open women's division.

The state SUP Surfing Championships were held as part of the Queensland Surf Festival.

Thursday will see the state longboard divisions get in the water.

queensland surf festival surfing wesley fry
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rolling coverage: Coast guide to the toilet paper crisis

        premium_icon Rolling coverage: Coast guide to the toilet paper crisis

        Offbeat As the nation clenches in fear over coronavirus, Coast supermarkets are being wiped clean of toilet paper. Here’s where you can still get some.

        Young couple swear to revolutionise beachside buying

        premium_icon Young couple swear to revolutionise beachside buying

        News A Coolum couple’s exciting business is set to make waves in property market.

        Woman 'strangled, raped, robbed' in horrific DV attack

        premium_icon Woman 'strangled, raped, robbed' in horrific DV attack

        Crime Woman strangled to the point of losing consciousness, police allege

        Curra man in court over ‘horrendous’ head punch to neighbour

        premium_icon Curra man in court over ‘horrendous’ head punch to neighbour

        News Court told why man attacked his 60-year-old neighbour