Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police officer Raymond Neilson-Scott has been dismissed from the force after being convcited of assaulting two Aboriginal women in Berrimah last year.
Police officer Raymond Neilson-Scott has been dismissed from the force after being convcited of assaulting two Aboriginal women in Berrimah last year.
Crime

Cop dismissed after assault conviction

by SARAH MATTHEWS
13th May 2020 3:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 34-YEAR-OLD police officer has been dismissed from the NT Police Force after being convicted of assaulting two Aboriginal women in Berrimah last year.

Then Senior Constable Raymond Neilson-Scott was convicted on March 20 of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault.

He was also fined $4000.

The court heard Neilson-Scott had more than a decade's experience on the force when he was called out to a domestic violence incident on March 23 last year where he attacked the women and a man.

Neilson-Scott claimed he pushed the women over after one of them spat on him but in handing down her ruling, Judge Elisabeth Armitage said she rejected that assertion, describing the officer's evidence as "unreliable and unconvincing".

Following the Court case, he was served with a notice alleging three counts of serious breach of discipline pursuant to the Police Administration Act 1978.

Originally published as Cop dismissed after assault conviction

assault raymond neilson-scott

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Advocate calls for investigation into RGD Group collapse

        premium_icon Advocate calls for investigation into RGD Group collapse

        Business A leading subcontractor advocate says the collapse of major builders has a ripple effect on entire economies in regional areas.

        Couple's special day 20 years in the making finally arrives

        premium_icon Couple's special day 20 years in the making finally arrives

        News Couple get engaged after nearly 20 years of being pushed together

        Treading water at High Tide: Relaxations pose new challenge

        premium_icon Treading water at High Tide: Relaxations pose new challenge

        News Coast cafe is ready to take on new challenges

        51,000 Queenslanders back to work by weekend

        premium_icon 51,000 Queenslanders back to work by weekend

        News 51,000 back to work by weekend as COVID-19 restrictions ease