Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Firearms seized from a Coraki home yesterday.
Firearms seized from a Coraki home yesterday.
Crime

Cops seize firearms, ammunition, stun device and drugs

Alison Paterson
10th Jun 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 6:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN police searched a property in Coraki on Tuesday they found a cache of firearms and other prohibited weapons.

Officers from Richmond Police District said a man will face court today after firearms were seized from a Northern Rivers home on June 9.

About 11.15am (Tuesday June 9), officers executed a search warrant at a home on Union Street, Coraki, where they spoke with a 41-year-old man and a 15-year-old teenage boy.

During the search, police seized four firearms, ammunition, an extendible baton, an electronic stun device and cannabis.

The 41-year-old man was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He has been charged with 13 offences, including possess prohibited weapon, possess prohibited firearm, possess unregistered prohibited firearm, not keep firearm safe, possess unauthorised firearm, cultivate prohibited plant, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV).

He has been refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

The teenage boy was issued with a cannabis caution under the Young Offenders Act.

illegal firearms northern river crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        News As businesses re-open the Morrison government is making changes to how it deals with Australia’s jobless, with fears it will return to previous “harsh” measures.

        Massive school of sharks chase whale at Rainbow Beach

        premium_icon Massive school of sharks chase whale at Rainbow Beach

        News Stunned surfers said the school, including a Great White, came within metres of the...

        Skater’s dream: New concrete jungle opens in style

        premium_icon Skater’s dream: New concrete jungle opens in style

        Entertainment Concrete jungle opens for youngsters to learn tricks of the trade

        Stressed teachers brace for tough term

        premium_icon Stressed teachers brace for tough term

        Education Teachers are bracing for a tougher time than usual