CORONA: Letter claims Bundaberg’s first case of virus

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
14th Mar 2020 10:26 AM
A LETTER has begun circulating on social media claiming Bundaberg has its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

It claims the case is a Bundaberg woman who recently returned from Indonesia and is an employee of the Bundaberg Oral Health Service.

The letter claims the Bundaberg Oral Health Service has been closed for 14 days as a precaution and contact tracing is well underway.

The letter is claimed to be from the Acting Executive Director of Acute Hospital and Community Services.

The NewsMail has made inquiries with the relevant departments to confirm the reports, but has not received confirmation at this stage.

More to come.

