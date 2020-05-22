NSW coronavirus death toll hits 48, three new cases

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said there may still be individual school closures over the next few weeks if students contract the virus. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The state's COVID-19 death toll has once again risen after an elderly woman passed away overnight as three new cases of the disease spark concerns of aew cluster outbreak.

The 80-year-old woman became the 48th person in the state to die from the disease after falling ill as an outpatient at a medical clinic. She passed away in Concord Hospital overnight.

The elderly woman contracted the disease three weeks ago while being treated at an outpatient clinic at Concord Hospital.

She had been staying at the hospital sick with the disease ever since. Dr Chant said it was not known who she caught the disease from - but reassured the community there was no risk of further transmission.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said it was unclear how the recent infections had emerged.

"The exact mechanisms of transmission are unclear but it was from contact with a known case in a clinical setting attached to the hospital," Dr Chant said.

"She has been sick for some time."

The new death comes as three cases of the virus were detected. NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said it was unclear how the infections emerged - raising concerns new clusters of the disease have emerged.

"They are all under investigation and we are considering they were locally-acquired. There's no clear-cut linkages between the cases.

"We are undertaking further investigations and will announce further details today in relation to any action we need to take as a community."

The new infections come as testing rates continue to soar with 8,600 people getting swabbed for the virus.

The state has now hit a milestone, with more than 400,000 people tested for the disease since the outbreak began.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian described high testing rates as "critical" to the state's success in lifting lockdown measures and has again encouraged people to get tested for the disease and pleaded with anyone who is sick to stay home.