Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Coronavirus Queensland update: all you need to know

Mark Furler
by
19th Mar 2020 12:14 PM

 

QUEENSLAND is fast approaching having 100 confirmed coronavirus cases across the state.

So far there have been 94 cases recorded in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, West Moreton, the Sunshine Coast, Townsville and Kingaroy. See the full list here.

Meanwhile, a participant from the huge Mooloolaba Triathlon has tested positive for COVID-19, following the event.

A medical official at Sunshine Coast Public Health notified race officials the competitor had the virus.

In Toowoomba,  a high school staff member and their family have gone into isolation, following recent contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the first coronavirus patient on the Gold Coast has given a chilling insight.

Khadijeh "Roya" Oveisi says she cried when told she had the virus after returning from a holiday.

"The next day I felt I'm dying - I couldn't move at all. You feel you might never get well. You might die and don't see your loved ones again."

Robina resident, Roya Oveisi, 63, pictured in better health. Picture: Jerad Williams
Robina resident, Roya Oveisi, 63, pictured in better health. Picture: Jerad Williams

Nationally, Peter Dutton has set his sights on highly-organised" black-market sellers.

He blames them for the panic-buying phenomenon gripping supermarkets across the nation as police crackdown on those profiteering from the crisis and urge others to dob them in.

The panic buying comes despite assurances tha Australia produces three times the food it actually needs.

In shocking business news, Qantas and Jetstar are now axing all international flights and standing down two thirds of its workforce. It's been suggested the 20,000 could get jobs stacking shelves.

More than 160 aircraft will be grounded including all of its big A380s and 747s with 60 per cent of domestic flights already cut.

coronaviruspromo

One of the most chilling warnings today surrounds how long the coronavirus impact could be. One expert says it could be as long as 18 months.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus queensland sunshine coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus death: Elderly woman lived in aged care home

        premium_icon Coronavirus death: Elderly woman lived in aged care home

        Health It has been confirmed the 77-year-old woman who died from COVID-19 was a resident at a Tewantin aged care facility.

        MURDER UPDATE: Woman charged as accessory

        premium_icon MURDER UPDATE: Woman charged as accessory

        News Police are still looking for a third person of interest and a car.

        ‘So much fear’: Security to patrol fever clinics

        premium_icon ‘So much fear’: Security to patrol fever clinics

        News Doctors fielding so many aggressive demands for COVID-19 tests

        LOCK IT IN: Should Nambour be home to Coast's prison?

        premium_icon LOCK IT IN: Should Nambour be home to Coast's prison?

        Business A prison could form part of a bold new future for hinterland