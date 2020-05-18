Menu
COVID-19: Region records first new case in more than a month

Lachlan Mcivor
18th May 2020 10:30 AM
THE first new case of novel coronavirus in the West Moreton region in more than a month has been confirmed overnight.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said the local case related to a woman who had recently returned from overseas.

It was one of two new cases across Queensland with the other in the Metro South Health boundaries.

"That is considered the most likely source of infection although we'll continue to investigate that," he said.

"That means that of all of the cases reported in the last week, all bar one were acquired overseas."

That outlier was the Rockhampton nurse who tested positive on Friday.

Mr Miles said a further 1534 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

West Moreton has now recorded 38 total cases, with 1057 total in Queensland.

There are 13 active cases across the state, with four people receiving treatment in hospital and one being treated in ICU.

It is the first new case in the West Moreton region since the last patient was diagnosed on April 1.

