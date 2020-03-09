PHOTOS: Coronavirus turns global cities into eerie ghost towns
Empty train carriages, boarded up cafe windows and scarcely-filled stadiums during sporting matches.
These are the eerie, once bustling scenes as the coronavirus outbreak spreads across the globe.
And with the number of infections and deaths steadily rising day by day, the closure of more businesses and cancellation of events worldwide is likely to occur.
In Italy, where 366 people have so far died and 7375 have become infected, train stations like Rome's Terminuses Central Station and Milan's Central Station are vacant with barely a soul in sight.
It is an uncanny sight considering these stations are usually bursting at the seams with residents and visitors from all walks of life.
Museums and large tourist attractions have also been shut down by the Italian government to prevent the spread of the virus.
Now San Marco Square in Venice, Italy, remains completely empty, along with Pompeii's archaeological ruins and a blockbuster exhibit in Rome.
Access to the Sistine Chapel - one of the world's biggest tourist attractions - will also be closed until April 3.
Police will also set up controls at train stations and stop all cars on main roads in and out of Italy, and flights from Milan will be suspended.
Penalties of three months in jail or a 206 euro ($A233) fine for flouting the rules will be applied.
All weddings are also suspended until April 3, and cinemas and ski slopes in the northern regions are closed until further notice.
Diners are also expected to keep a metre away from each other in eateries across Italy.
In Iraq - the country hardest hit by the coronavirus in the Middle East - protesters can be seen disinfecting themselves in makeshift booths and streets are sprayed as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.
State media has reported all flights to Europe would be suspended indefinitely.
Iraq has reported 62 confirmed cases and four deaths, according to The New York Times.
It is a relatively small number compared to neighbouring country Iran - reporting 6566 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 194 deaths.
In Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Kabba - the building at the centre of Islam's most important mosque, Great Mosque of Mecca - is blocked from the public and the mosque is being sterilised.
An area in the Grand Mosque has, however, been re-opened after suspending the year-long umra pilgrimage during which worshippers circle the Kaaba seven times.
After authorities confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia - a 19-year-old woman who flew in from Milan, Italy.
But very few people can be seen in Bolivar square.
It is a popular tourist attraction usually flooded with people, pigeons and travellers taking photos.
The coronavirus has also taken a toll on the US with many wearing face masks in the street.
Columbia University in New York has also suspended classes after a member of its community was quarantined due to being exposed to the virus.
There are 545 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the US and 22 deaths.
Concerns are mounting the US could be the next coronavirus hotspot, with 30 of the country's 50 states having confirmed cases.
In Japan, 1150 people are confirmed to have the coronavirus and 12 people have so far died.
Many are wearing face masks for protection - even wrestlers arriving to the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in Osaka at Edion Arena on Sunday, which did not have spectators.
Wrestlers were required to use hand-sanitising spray before entering the arena as well as had their temperatures taken before entering the raised ring.
Sumo officials have said if a wrestler is diagnosed with the coronavirus, the 15-day tournament will be immediately halted.
China has reported 40 new cases in the past 24 hours - bringing the nation's total number of cases to 80,735 and 3199 deaths.
Its streets are still fairly bare with officials actively disinfecting areas.
It is a similar sight in South Korea, which has reported 60 more cases of coronavirus, raising its total to 7383.
In Hong Kong, tourists and locals are no longer at the Peak - a popular destination when many would take selfies. This photo comparison here shows how busy it once got and what it's like today.
Masks have become the norm for those who venture outside.
Planes are also grounded at Hong Kong's International airport with flgihts reduced.
North Korea, which has not reported a case of coronavirus but has put thousands in quarantine and nearly closed its borders, flew dozens of diplomats and other foreigners out of the country early Monday.