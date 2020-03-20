Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Coronavirus watch list: Were you on these flights?

by Adella Beaini
20th Mar 2020 3:50 PM

Nearly 50 international and domestic flights have been included on the latest coronavirus watch list provided by NSW Health.

Each of these flights has had a passenger onboard who was confirmed to have coranvirus with health authorities urging travellers to check flight details to ascertain if they may have been exposed.

 

Nearly 50 international and domestic flights have been included on the latest coronavirus watch list.
Nearly 50 international and domestic flights have been included on the latest coronavirus watch list.

 

 

It comes after the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state rose to 307 with about five of these people in intensive care.

If passengers have symptoms they are urged to call ahead to their GP or medical centre before attending.

Alternatively call healthdirect on 1800 022 222 or visit a NSW Health COVID-19/flu assessment clinic for information.

Originally published as Coronavirus watch list: Were you on these flights?

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks passengers travellers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        premium_icon COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        Health An adviser to Scott Morrison says travel bans and social distancing will stay until October, with predictions we'll have two million cases by Anzac Day.

        Beauty therapist slaps groover at Elton concert

        premium_icon Beauty therapist slaps groover at Elton concert

        Offbeat Woman hit a fellow concert goer twice for dancing

        Camper numbers cut at popular Teewah campsite

        premium_icon Camper numbers cut at popular Teewah campsite

        News Tourist operator calls state’s decision ‘kneejerk’

        Mayor leaves floor to challengers as runway issue bites

        premium_icon Mayor leaves floor to challengers as runway issue bites

        Council News Mayoral candidates square off on the key issue of new runway