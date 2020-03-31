Couple’s wild wedding plan ‘the perfect distraction’
LESLI Toohey and Zach Harslett's plans for a big white wedding came to a grinding halt last week due to new coronavirus restrictions.
But they devised "a wild plan to say I do quick smart".
"We were planning a wedding with all the bells and whistles for June at (Tweed wedding venue) Osteria but our plans changed," the now Mrs Lesli Harslett, 35, said.
"We were too excited to wait till coronavirus was over, so we decided to dive right in and have a wedding in the backyard on Saturday."
Last Tuesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a nationwide crackdown on social events, which now limits weddings to no more than five people for the foreseeable future.
In three days, the pair raided their home for decorations and outfits, and called upon a celebrant, florist and photographer.
The couple said their nuptials by the pool at their Southport home in the presence of their pets, Leslie's mum Robyn Toohey, family and friends on Skype.
"It was perfect and we all had a glass of champagne together despite being separated by distance."
Mr Harslett, 32, said it was "the best day and the best coronavirus distraction".
Originally published as Coast couple's wild wedding plan 'the perfect distraction'