Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Detail of coronavirus test sample.
Detail of coronavirus test sample.
Health

Covid-19 claims youngest Aussie victim

17th Apr 2020 6:13 PM

Australia's coronavirus toll has risen to 65 after two days without a death from the virus.

A man in his 40s, who was a crew member on the Artania cruise ship, has become the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in the country. He died at Royal Perth Hospital.

A 72-year-old Tasmanian man also died this morning, bringing the state's total to seven.

More than 80 of Tasmania's 180 COVID-19 cases are directly linked to an outbreak at the North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital at Burnie, with dozens of workers among them.

There are 6522 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia, with 2926 in New South Wales, 1302 in Victoria, 1007 in Queensland, 435 in South Australia, 541 in Western Australia, 180 in Tasmania, 103 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

Australia's first coronavirus fatality was on Sunday, March 1.

Sixty-five people have now died in Australia - seven in WA, four in Queensland, 26 in NSW, 14 in Victoria, seven in Tasmania, three in the ACT and four in SA.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five new cases: Lowest rise in more than a month

        Five new cases: Lowest rise in more than a month

        Health Queensland recorded five new cases of coronavirus, with the state’s total number of cases now sitting at 999.

        The low bar for students’ home learning

        premium_icon The low bar for students’ home learning

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Two to three hours’ home schooling ‘enough’

        Q&A: Everything you need to know about Term 2

        premium_icon Q&A: Everything you need to know about Term 2

        Education Which children can go to school and how home schooling can work

        Cops dish out $100K in Covid-19 fines in just 24 hours

        premium_icon Cops dish out $100K in Covid-19 fines in just 24 hours

        News Police hand out $100K in Covid-19 fines to Queenslanders