Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Brisbane to Hervey Bay flight caught up in virus alert

Carlie Walker
by
27th Mar 2020 5:40 AM | Updated: 8:19 AM

CONTACT tracing for COVID-19 is being carried out for a flight from Brisbane to Hervey Bay on March 18.

The flight is listed on Queensland Health's current status and contact tracing alerts website for novel coronavirus.

The Qantas flight is listed alongside many others where contact tracing is being carried out.

The flight number was QF2378.

Anyone who was on this flight should monitor their health for 14 days. If you become unwell, contact a doctor immediately. Call ahead and advise of your symptoms and exposure so they can prepare for your visit.

This week all Virgin flights in and out of Hervey Bay were suspended as the pandemic continues.

Hervey Bay was one of 19 destinations across Australia that had services suspended.

Qantas has suspended most of its domestic flights until the end of May.

According to its website, there are seven scheduled return Qantas services between Hervey Bay and Brisbane per week from the end of March to the end of May.

So far, 12 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Wide Bay region.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane contact tracing covid19 editors picks hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bindi Irwin shares wedding snap

        Bindi Irwin shares wedding snap

        Celebrity Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell have shared an intimate picture of their wedding after they decided to get married ahead of strict coronavirus measures.

        Coronavirus in Queensland: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus in Queensland: all you need to know today

        News Queensland shuts its borders, spike in cases continues

        School staffer in lockdown after coronavirus contact

        premium_icon School staffer in lockdown after coronavirus contact

        Health A staff member at a Sunshine Coast primary school is in self-isolation after coming...

        Sunshine Coast's 46 coronavirus cases: What we know so far

        premium_icon Sunshine Coast's 46 coronavirus cases: What we know so far

        Health Total number of COVID-19 cases on Coast climbs to 46