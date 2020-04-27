Menu
Nerang Soccer Club in action against Grange Thistle. Picture: Luke Sorensen
Soccer

COVID-19 fightback: Football back mid-July?

by Andrew Dawson
27th Apr 2020 3:24 PM
Football Brisbane has informed clubs of aspirations to start the season by mid-July following the COVID-19 crisis sporting shutdown.

In communications today, Football Brisbane stressed to clubs the season had been postponed, not cancelled, and that the organisation was working through three scenarios.

One of these would see the competition resume - or for some start - on the weekend of July 17-19 after the Queensland school holidays had been completed.

News of Football Brisbane's plans comes at a time when the NRL were preparing for a May 27 start, while community rugby was aiming for an early July start to its season in Queensland.

Football Brisbane were encouraged by comments from the Prime Minister Scott Morrison late last week that some community sport could be reviewed when restrictions were lifted as the year progresses.

Originally published as COVID-19 fightback: Football Brisbane back mid-July?

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus lockdowns soccer

