COVID-19 Senator: I’m sorry for the stress I’ve caused

A TOWNSVILLE-based LNP Senator who is currently in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus has apologised for the "stress and concern" created in the community.

Senator Susan McDonald, who went to get tested for COVID-19 on Friday evening after feeling slightly unwell had been in self-isolation since and the test came back positive on Monday afternoon.

LNP Senator Susan McDonald. Photo: Glenn Hunt/ The Australian

She was the second confirmed case of coronavirus in Townsville and the second Federal parliamentarian to test positive, after Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton.

Her colleague NSW Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg today confirmed he too had tested positive for COVID-19.

At least a dozen North Queensland civic leaders and identities have put themselves into self-isolation after Senator McDonald confirmed she had COVID-19.

Senator McDonald, in a statement today, clarified again that she did not attend the footy at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Friday and had not had any contact with Mr Dutton.



She said where she contracted the virus remains unclear and she had not attended any events on the weekend as she had been in isolation.

"I want to sincerely thank everyone for their messages of support, from media, colleagues, friends and members of the public. I had very mild symptoms, currently feel well, and am most fortunate," she said.

"I am very grateful for the specialist doctors and nurses in Townsville, their incredible skills and the support of all Townsville Hospital staff.

"I'm sincerely sorry for the stress and concern this has created in the community and encourage everyone to continue observing normal personal hygiene such as washing hands thoroughly and often, keeping 1.5m distance, covering coughs and sneezes, and disposing of tissues quickly."