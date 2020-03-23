COVID-19: The last time Toowoomba faced pandemic

IT'S been more than 100 years since Toowoomba and the world last faced a crisis similar to the COVID-19 pandemic that has up-ended our lives today.

The year was 1919. World War One had ended the previous November and soldiers who survived the war to end all wars were heading home.

The Spanish flu outbreak began globally in January 1918 and lasted until about December 1920.

It is believed 17 to 50 million people died during the pandemic, though some estimates place the death toll as high as 100 million, which would have been five per cent of human population at the time.

Spanish flu was caused by the influenza A virus H1N1, which was also responsible for the Swine flu pandemic in 2009.

Local historian Peter Cullen said the death of a 19 year old in Warwick in May 1918 may have been the region's first case of the deadly virus.

"It was just as well that Toowoomba's mayor at the time was Doctor Thomas Price," Mr Cullen said.

"He was active in an inoculation program … and in early February 1919 while still mayor, Dr Price convened a meeting of businessmen which formed the Citizens' Emergency Committee (known as the Vigilance Committee) for the systematic distribution of commodities should this be necessary.

"This would become very significant in addressing the spread of the flu."

The Vigilance Committee would travel around the town making sure sick people remained in their homes, delivering them what supplies they needed.

Mr Price said the push from the Vigilance Committee for sick people to be treated in their homes, rather than the isolation centre set up at the showgrounds, would have saved a number of lives.

People attempting to cross the border into Queensland were also required to spend seven days in quarantine at the Wallangara Quarantine Station, near Stanthorpe.

Discussions between civic leaders and the community echoed similar discussions happening today.

"Dr Price felt that theatres and schools should be closed but other doctors did not agree," Mr Cullen said.

"The editor of the local paper felt it was 'questionable' to adopt such 'extreme measures'.

"By May 28 (1919) the State Government had acted and all schools, churches and places of entertainment were closed … they reopened on July 14.

Overall about 50 people died in Toowoomba from the Spanish flu. The population at the time was 20,000.

"Was it Dr Price's early planning or the treatment of those affected in their own homes rather than in the Isolation Hospital," he said.

"Could it have been the constant 'keep calm' messages from those in authority or the outstanding contribution of those who volunteered.

"There is no doubt the Vigilance Committee played a vital role."

Mr Cullen said he hoped he would not ever see something like the Spanish flu hit us again.

"But this is worse (than the Spanish flu)," he said.

"Take it very, very seriously. Don't go out unless you have to. There are just so many more opportunities for the virus to be brought in."