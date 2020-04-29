Menu
Parents were rightly terrified after the UK raised a red alert that a mystery COVID-19-like illness was affecting children. Should we be worried?
Parenting

COVID-like illness in kids: Should you be worried?

by Jackie Sinnerton
29th Apr 2020 4:12 PM
Queensland Health reports there is no evidence of coronavirus-related inflammatory disease in the state's children but are monitoring the situation closely as the UK goes on red alert over rise of kids' mystery COVID-like illness

In Britain health chiefs are investigating if a rise in the number of children presenting with inflammatory conditions is related to COVID-19.

The country's doctors have been put on high alert to watch out for the symptoms .

There have been reports kids of all ages have been struck down with abdominal pain, gastrointestinal symptoms and cardiac inflammation.

Some have had to be treated in intensive care units.

 

An NHS directive said to medics said: "There is a growing concern that a COVID-19 related inflammatory syndrome is emerging in children in the UK, or that there may be another, as yet unidentified, infectious pathogen associated with these cases."

The symptoms are reportedly similar to Kawasaki disease - a condition that causes inflammation in the walls of some blood vessels in the body and is more common in babies and younger children.

Since the COVID-19 crisis hit children have typically suffered less severe symptoms when testing positive to the coronavirus.

A little girl wears a face mask as she goes for a walk with her mother. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Queensland Health advised the state had not had enough cases in children to see a similar trend.

"Parents should be assured that there have been very few cases of COVID-19 in children in Queensland. However, if your child is unwell and you are worried about their condition, you should seek help from a health professional," a Queensland Health spokesman said.

