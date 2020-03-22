Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A recreational fisher in Hervey Bay has been fined $5,000 and ordered to pay restitution after admitting to interfering with commercial crab pots and illegally selling mud crabs
A recreational fisher in Hervey Bay has been fined $5,000 and ordered to pay restitution after admitting to interfering with commercial crab pots and illegally selling mud crabs
Crime

Crab pot pincher gets nipped with $5000 fine

Glen Porteous
22nd Mar 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RECREATIONAL fisher in Hervey Bay has been fined $5000 and ordered to pay restitution after admitting to interfering with commercial crab pots and illegally selling mud crabs.

The man was caught after Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers began investigating reports of people interfering with commercial crab apparatus in March 2019.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said officers intercepted the man's boat on the Mary River and found five mud crabs on board.

"The man admitted they were unlawfully taken from five commercial crab pots. An investigation revealed that commercial crab pots possessed by the man were removed from the Mary River unlawfully," Mr Furner said.

The Maryborough Magistrates Court also ordered the man to pay $560 in restitution to the commercial fisher for the loss of his catch and pots.

crab pots crab pot theft fishing maritime crime maritime fine
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tin Can Bay’s elderly have their own loo paper saviour

        premium_icon Tin Can Bay’s elderly have their own loo paper saviour

        News Supermarket owner steps in to help community in face of coronavirus panic buying

        COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        premium_icon COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        Health COVID-19 adviser: travel bans could remain until at least October

        Beauty therapist slaps groover at Elton concert

        premium_icon Beauty therapist slaps groover at Elton concert

        Offbeat Woman hit a fellow concert goer twice for dancing

        Camper numbers cut at popular Teewah campsite

        premium_icon Camper numbers cut at popular Teewah campsite

        News Tourist operator calls state’s decision ‘kneejerk’