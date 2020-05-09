'Crazy' Aldi shoppers ignore rules

Another shopper showed a photo of this impossibly long line.

Shoppers have complained of low stock and customers not following social distancing rules at Aldi's Mother's Day-themed Special Buys today.

In photos posted to Facebook, customers were seen queuing in lines that snaked through carparks to get into the supermarket.

The majority of shoppers reported leaving the store without the most coveted Special Buys item, a $99.99 air fryer.

This photo taken in North Rocks, NSW, showed the line for Aldi snaking well through the carpark. Picture: Facebook

The crowds at Aldi come less than 24 hours after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Australia's three-step plan for easing restrictions following the country recording a month of declining coronavirus cases.

One woman shared a photo of the line at the NSW North Rocks Aldi store to the Aldi Mums Facebook group, writing: "I thought I'd see if I could get the 8 litre air fryer. The queue at ALDI this morning. Up and around the corner. Crazy."

Others soon commented that they had seen similar queues and blasted those in the photo for not following social distancing.

Customers were also photographed queuing outside Aldi in the Sydney suburb of Rouse Hill. Picture: Facebook.

"Great to see that COVID-19 will spike because of a damn air fryer? Really??" one person wrote, while another added: "Where's the social distancing?? Idiot sheep."

Others joked that air fryers had become the new toilet paper after the frenzy they saw over the cooking appliance at Aldi this morning.

"The TP hoarders are over?" one person quipped.

"First it was toilet paper we were going crazy for now it's a air fryer," another added.

"Definitely no social distancing happening this morning," another shopper wrote.

Another mum said she was "absolutely fuming" after going to multiple stores to try and get her hands on Aldi's cast aluminium pot range only to come away empty-handed.

"I went to 4 stores from 8.30 to get the pots not even one pot available while people had trolleys full and people were on top of each other and fighting and no respect social distancing what so ever!!" she wrote.

"There was plenty of beauty products but people were fighting over the pots. What would you want a trolley full for???unless u r planning to sell???? (sic)."

Meanwhile outside the Aldi store in Wagga Wagga, NSW, customers simply grouped by the doors waiting for the store to open.

More shoppers called on Aldi to introduce limits on sought-after Special Buys items after witnessing other customers buying multiples of the air fryer.

"So disappointed. We lined up before opening and there were barely any in stock. Ended up trying 3 stores within 25 mins of opening and all sold out so you have a lot of frustrated shoppers!" one person wrote on Aldi's Facebook page.

"I was there at 8.20am and missed out lots of people had two or 3 in trolley," another complained.

News.com.au has contacted Aldi for comment.

The crowds at Aldi come as retailers across the country work to limit the number of customers they allow in stores.

Customers have been advised to keep a trolley-length or 1.5-metre gap between them and others.

Ahead of its highly popular annual toy sale next month Big W has announced it would not be opening stores at midnight for the start of the event.

Previous years have seen big queues and a mad rush of parents with trolleys when the sale opened at midnight.

The sought after air fryer is a bargain at just $99.99.

The Aldi air fryer got the tick of approval from shoppers before it even went on sale, with customers raving about the cheap gadget when the supermarket announced it would be part of today's Special Buys.

The eight-litre air fryer means you can easily and quickly cook healthy meals that don't taste healthy - think crispy potato wedges and chicken.

Its bigger size also means you can easily fit a family-sized meal inside the air fryer's drawer.

The 1800-watt digital air fryer comes with seven preset cooking functions and a 30-minute timer.

It also has a non-stick coating and removable frying basket making cleaning a breeze.

