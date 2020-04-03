Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Zoo to You owner Jodie Creek with Ebony the black headed python. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
Zoo to You owner Jodie Creek with Ebony the black headed python. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
Family Fun

Creatures on hand in virtual classroom

by Grace Mason
3rd Apr 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S nature - but not as you know it.

With school students forced to stay home during the coronavirus crisis a Cairns wildlife educator has found a novel way to bring the great outdoors inside, with a new program she hoped would inspire a generation of backyard "explorers".

Jodie Creek operates Zoo to You, which performs wildlife demonstrations at schools, day cares and events around the Far North, but has been forced to halt operations amid COVID-19.

So mum-of-three Ms Creek decided now was the time to launch her latest venture - Australian Wildlife Education - a virtual classroom filled with snakes, lizards, sugar gliders and a full menagerie of native animals beamed directly into people's homes.

"All our live shows have been prerecorded, there will be information about animals, projects for kids to do … you'll see birds, frogs, lizards, turtles, crocs, insects and marine animals as well.

Ms Creek said there would be both a parent and teacher portal on the website to subscribe, likely ready to launch within a fortnight. The link to the website will be posted in the Facebook group, or is at www.australianwildlifeeducation.com.

More Stories

education entertainment home schooling parenting technology wild animals wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Take it seriously, Qld lives are at stake’

        ‘Take it seriously, Qld lives are at stake’

        Health Queensland’s Health Minister has issued a confronting warning to those Queenslanders continuing to flout rules designed to stop the spread of COVID-19, as another man...

        BOTH BARRELS: Owner blasts ‘non-essential’ ruling

        premium_icon BOTH BARRELS: Owner blasts ‘non-essential’ ruling

        Community Coronavirus-driven changes threaten Coast man's business.

        ‘It’s survival of the fittest’: New venture ready to fight

        premium_icon ‘It’s survival of the fittest’: New venture ready to fight

        Business The coronavirus crisis has dealt another blow to a farming business

        How going on a bear hunt can brighten isolation

        premium_icon How going on a bear hunt can brighten isolation

        News Communities across the Coast have created their own teddy bear hunt