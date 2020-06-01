Menu
Chopper airlifts patient from Maleny crash
Driver seriously injured as cement truck slams into ute

Ashley Carter
by
1st Jun 2020 12:43 PM | Updated: 2:20 PM
A MAN in his 50s is in a serious condition after a cement truck crashed into a car at Maleny.

Paramedics were called to the crash on Howard Lane and Landsborough Maleny Rd about 12.20pm, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

A cement truck has crashed into a car on Landsborough Maleny Rd at Maleny.
Critical care paramedics treated the man for head, chest and abdominal injuries at the scene as the RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter landed at the Maleny Showgrounds to fly him to hospital.

Photos show the mangled ute across the middle of the winding road and the cement truck crashed into an embankment.

The man was taken to the helicopter by ambulance and has been flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

Police have closed Landsborough Maleny Rd as crews clear the scene. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

 

landsborough maleny rd maleny scd traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

