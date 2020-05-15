Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks
The Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks
Offbeat

Crocodiles take note of social distancing too

by SARAH MATTHEWS
15th May 2020 2:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks.

According to Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife, the park's kiosk will also reopen this on Friday afternoon.

"Remember no glass anywhere near the water and follow Rangers advice at all times," NT Parks and Wildlife said in a Facebook post.

It comes after a number of the Territory's national parks were reopened late last month as a park of the Gunner Government's first stage of easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Originally published as Crocs take note of social distancing too: Berry Springs reopens

1coronavirus berry springs nature park editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        premium_icon XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        News Queensland pubs and clubs are set to open their doors for the first time in weeks, and the beer tab for a lucky selection of them is set to be picked up.

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        News Only 20 active cases remaining in Queensland at present

        From little things, big things grow: Nursery grows into hub

        premium_icon From little things, big things grow: Nursery grows into hub

        News The history of a community nursery that has grown into a much loved community hub...

        Corona cops who’ll enforce our restaurant rules

        premium_icon Corona cops who’ll enforce our restaurant rules

        News Regular law-enforcement officers could be freed up