DANGEROUS MATERIAL: Covid-19 propaganda in Government letter

A Nimbin woman says she is extremely upset after finding "dangerous" anti-COVID-19 "propaganda" among sealed official Government documentation in her mailbox.

A Nimbin woman says she is extremely upset after finding "dangerous" anti-COVID-19 "propaganda" among sealed official Government documentation in her mailbox.

A NIMBIN woman is left feeling scared for her safety after finding "dangerous" anti-COVID-19 "propaganda" among her sealed, official Child Support Payment letters.

The woman, who wishes to be unnamed said, while opening her delivered mail on Monday morning she noticed what looked like a two paged pamphlet folded between her official government documentation.

The letter, sighted by The Northern Star had pictures of skull and crossbones along the top with the title COVID-19 Plandemic Deception.

The letter called COVID-19 a "hoax", claiming there was no proof the virus existed and that tests were "faked" to give a false positive result.

The letter cited online links as proof the pandemic was a lie, providing information it claimed the government was trying to suppress.

It later urged people to "help" the situation by sharing the links in the document, writing to a local MPs, local and major newspapers and to "protest peacefully".

The woman said noticing the letter having skull and cross bones was an immediate red flag.

"It was so weird because it was accompanied by a government letter," she said.

"I felt instantly scared.

"I don't know if the sender knows the people they are sending this to and have their addresses, all I know is I received something I shouldn't have."

She said the most worrying thing was that someone had tampered with her mail, but that material like this circulating was of equal concern.

"I'm stressed that someone has found a way to get to it before my post office and after they'd mailed it," she said.

"Where have they grabbed it from to be able to take it, open it, add to it, re-seal it and re-mail it?"

She urged others who had received anything similar to report it to police.

"If that got around in the Nimbin community, it could plant ideas in people's heads.

"It's dangerous material," she said.

"No matter how small or simple something like this is, clearly it has a huge impact."

After having some trouble finding who to report the incident to other than police, she finally got in through to Child Support Services on Monday.

"They were supportive but maybe not concerned and said it shouldn't have been in there," she said.

"They said it was a definite breach of my privacy and they will investigate it."

She said the department confirmed the PO BOX address on the envelope was different to the department's and told her "it was definitely not theirs".

She said she reported the matter to Nimbin Police.

A NSW police spokeswoman confirmed the incident had been reported to police on Monday.

"There are no other similar reports in our systems in the Richmond area," the spokeswoman said.

"There is an investigation underway if people know anything please contact crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.

"If any wants to report receiving anything suspicious of this nature, also contact crime stoppers."

Services Australia was approached, but declined to comment