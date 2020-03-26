Menu
The Technological Vaccine Center of the Federal University of Minas Gerais is Testing a Vaccine against the Coronavirus (COVID - 19) and also Testing Diagnosis Kits

Darwin couple tests positive for coronavirus
Darwin couple tests positive for coronavirus

by Natasha Emeck
26th Mar 2020 7:47 AM
A DARWIN couple in their 70s who recently returned from overseas travel tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

The couple followed self-quarantine protocols on their return to Darwin two days beforehand and went to Royal Darwin Hospital after feeling unwell.

They are now in isolation under the care of the NT Health system and contact tracing has begun.

The news comes after a Darwin man tested positive to coronavirus while in quarantine in New South Wales earlier on Wednesday.

The man, aged in his 60s, was a passenger on the Ruby Princess cruise ship and had stayed in Sydney after becoming unwell.

He is being monitored by NSW health authorities.

Eight Territorians have now tested positive for COVID-19, including the man diagnosed on Wednesday who is being treated in the NSW health system.

This number doesn't include a 52-year-old NSW man who tested positive in Darwin on March 4 after flying in to Darwin from Sydney.

He has since returned to his home state and is therefore now counted as a NSW case.

 

