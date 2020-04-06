Menu
Google data show's Australian's are not doing enough to distance themselves from the wider community.
Data shows Queensland falling short on social distancing

Michael Nolan
by
6th Apr 2020 11:51 AM | Updated: 3:47 PM
IT SEEMS Queensland residents, including Darling Downs residents, must increase their social distancing with a new report showing only a marginal drop in how much travel we do each day.

According to Google's latest Mobility Report there has only been a 30 per cent drop in the number of Queenslanders still attending their place of business for work each day.

There has been a 40 per cent drop in the number of people travelling for retail and recreation and a 33 per cent drop visits to a park.

We took 19 per cent fewer trips to a supermarket or pharmacy.

Meanwhile the amount of time spent at home increased by 12 per cent.  

The figures put Queenslanders behind the national averages.

Sadly, we are well below our New Zealand friends who are taking the COVID-19 outbreak more seriously.

The Kiwis took 91 per cent fewer trips to retail or recreation venues, 54 per cent fewer trips to a supermarket or pharmacy and 78 per cent fewer trips to a park.

Google tracked how the number of visits and length of stay at different places changed compared to a pre-COVID-19 baseline.

It started measuring users' movement about three months ago.

The results used aggregated and anonymised data used to show popular times for places in Google Maps.

These insights are based on data from users who have opted-in to location history for their Google Account, so the data represents a sample of population.

As with all samples, this may or may not represent the exact behaviour of a wider population.

