DCE won’t abandon Maroons during rebuild

Daly Cherry-Evans says Queensland's leadership succession plans can wait with the Maroons skipper insisting NRL and Origin retirement is the last thing on his mind.

As he prepares for Manly's clash against the Bulldogs today on the Central Coast after the NRL's two-month hiatus, Cherry-Evans has assured Queensland coach Kevin Walters he will not quit during the Maroons' rebuilding phase.

Daly Cherry-Evans has assured Queensland coach Kevin Walters he will not quit during the Maroons’ rebuilding phase. Picture: AAP.

Cherry-Evans turns 32 next February and accepts he is reaching a stage in his career where the whispers start to become louder.

Is he getting on? Does he have the passion to compete at the highest level? Can his body withstand the weekly punishment from younger, fitter NRL monsters who seem to get bigger every year?

But after celebrating one of the high points of his 10-year NRL career last season - making his debut as Queensland captain - the Sea Eagles halfback is not ready to hit the eject button any time soon.

After 218 first-grade games for Manly, including a premiership win in 2011, Cherry-Evans remains in great shape and will use his return today to build momentum for Queensland's revenge mission on NSW in November.

"I recently turned 31, yes … I'm getting old," Cherry-Evans says with a laugh.

"The funny thing is there is often a time where a player loses a yard of pace and that sort of stuff, I don't feel that has happened to me just yet, but time will tell when I'm coming up against younger, faster players in the NRL.

Cherry-Evans turns 32 next year but says retirement is the last thing on his mind right now. Picture: Getty Images.

"I do feel I am just as fast and fit and as strong as I have been.

"I don't feel I am losing anything physically at the moment but every year I play is another year I've had to experience the NRL and what comes of it.

"It (talk of retirement) becomes topical in your 30s. Look, I haven't set a finishing date. I don't know how long I will play, but I just know I don't feel retirement is any time soon.

"As long as I love the game and I'm up to it physically, I will keep playing on. I don't care what that looks like contract-wise, but the longer I can play for Manly and Queensland, and hopefully Australia, I'll be a happy man."

Cherry-Evans has some Origin demons to exorcise from last year's heartbreaking series defeat. With scores locked at 20-all in the decider, Cherry-Evans was in position to snap the winning field goal, but a slow play-the-ball gave NSW defenders time to rush him.

The Queensland Maroons skipper had a mixed year for Origin in 2019, but is ready to try and reclaim the Shield in 2020. Picture: AAP.

Within minutes, Blues fullback James Tedesco streaked away to score and break Queensland's hearts.

While Cherry-Evans is Queensland's halfback incumbent, he is not complacent and refuses to believe he is a selection untouchable.

"Nothing is handed to you in Origin, you have to earn everything that you get," he said.

"Just because I was halfback and captain last year, doesn't mean I am guaranteed that this year.

"I believe I will be there this year based on the type of football I want to play. If all goes well and all goes to plan, I want to be playing at a level that gets me the job. That's the way I like to attack things and approach things, but it won't be because of anything I have done before, it's what I must continue to show.

"That's a personal mindset I have. You always work hard for what you get. You don't get anything for free in this game."

Originally published as DCE won't abandon Maroons during rebuild