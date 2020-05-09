Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Decision looms on future of Coast university campus

Tegan Annett
9th May 2020 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE future of CQUniversity's Noosa campus is expected to be known by the end of this month.

The university announced last month the campus was one of three that could be closed, as part of a post-Covid-19 recovery plan.

Vice chancellor Prof Nick Klomp flagged expected revenue losses for 2020-21 of up to $100 million as a result of the nationwide economic fallout and the decline in international students.

Biloela and Yeppoon campuses could also be closed.

A CQU spokesperson told the Daily they are reviewing feedback and suggestions from staff, students and stakeholders.

A final decision is expected to be made within a fortnight.

Expressions of interest for voluntary redundancies from staff across all regions are also being considered.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus coronavirussunshinecoast covid-19sunshinecoast cq university cquniversity noosa
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier denies ‘thaw’ in pay freeze promise

        premium_icon Premier denies ‘thaw’ in pay freeze promise

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has defended a public service pay freeze amid claims from the Opposition her Government was not honest about how it would work.

        Enough is enough! Snake on a boat brings trip to a stop

        premium_icon Enough is enough! Snake on a boat brings trip to a stop

        Offbeat WATCH: Slithery stowaway makes surprise appearance on couple's boat

        Bridge rebuild to close busy coastal road

        premium_icon Bridge rebuild to close busy coastal road

        News Major bridge to be replaced in $3.8 million project

        Ultimate fixer-upper a bargain for buyer with right ‘skills’

        premium_icon Ultimate fixer-upper a bargain for buyer with right ‘skills’

        Council News Property 'must go' to the highest bidder at tonight's auction