Decision made on four police funerals

The four officers will one day be honoured with a large memorial service. Picture: David Caird

The four Victoria Police officers who were fatally struck by a truck on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway this week will be farewelled separately however there are future plans for a large memorial with "full police honours".

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor and Constable Glen Humphris, from the Road Policing Drug and Alcohol Section, and Senior Constable Kevin King and Constable Josh Prestney, with Highway Patrol, all died at the scene of the crash on Wednesday night.

They had served for the force from a matter of months up to more than three decades, their obituaries state.

(L-R) Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Glen Humphris, Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor and Constable Joshua Prestney. Picture: Victoria Police

Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said due to coronavirus gathering restrictions, "four small services" will be held for the victims at different locations.

"Some at the Police Academy that will be within the 10-person limit, within the health limits," he told reporters on Friday afternoon.

"They will be live-streamed so that members will be able to look at those, watch those.

"We're starting the planning on a larger memorial service with full police honours."

A police escort is given to the a coroner’s van transporting the bodies from the scene. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

Mr Ashton said Victoria's Police Minister Lisa Neville had "indicated the government's willingness to fully support that" by putting forward a suitable and appropriate venue to accommodate the "many, many police" that have asked to attend the service along with community members.

"It will have to be at a time when it is safe to do so and healthy to do so," he said.

"But we have certainly kicked off the planning to make that happen."

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said the support has been unbelievable. Picture: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Mr Ashton said he had spoken with the Police Commissioners from all of the other jurisdictions in Australia and New Zealand.

"They have not only registered their deepest condolences, but their intentions to attend any large subsequent service that will be held in the full course of time," he said.

He also thanked the Victorian community for their "unbelievable" backing.

"Kevin, Glen, Josh and Lyn who we lost on Wednesday night, we are still feeling that loss very, very heavily," he said.

"But ... if there is a positive, it's the outpouring of positivity and support."

Mr Ashton said more than 142,000 people have expressed their well wishes to the families of the victims and the broader policing community on their Facebook page and over 11,000 entries had been made on their 'In Memoriam' site.

Blue ribbons were tied on front fences across Victoria overnight while major landmarks were bathed in blue light.

Flinders Street Station in Melbourne, Victoria is lit blue in honour of four Victoria Police officers who lost their lives in a horrific motor vehicle accident on the Eastern Freeway, Kew. Picture: Mark Stewart

