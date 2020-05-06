Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Defence Department lawyers are working with prosecutors to find a ‘potential resolution’ after the department was charged over the death of Jason Challis.
Defence Department lawyers are working with prosecutors to find a ‘potential resolution’ after the department was charged over the death of Jason Challis.
News

Defence Department in court over soldier’s death

by SARAH MATTHEWS
6th May 2020 2:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAWYERS for the Department of Defence are working with prosecutors to find a "potential resolution" after the department was charged over the death of ADF soldier Jason Challis, a court has heard.

The Commonwealth Department of Prosecutions charged the Defence Department with three breaches of work health and safety laws following an inquest into the 25-year-old's death.

Private Challis was killed during a training exercise at an ADF facility around 130km southeast of Darwin.

In January, Coroner Greg Cavanagh found Challis was still in what should have been a "no go zone" when he was struck in the head by bullet fragments.

He was declared dead shortly after.

Counsel for the Department, Lyndsay Barrett, appeared via phone in the Darwin Local Court on Tuesday and told the court they were considering new material that was relevant to the case.

"A further expert report was served yesterday … there's ongoing discussions with the prosecution about a potential resolution," she said.

Ms Barrett said she and the prosecution were also working towards "limiting what might be before the court."

During a previous hearing of the case, the court heard as many as 38 current and former ADF members could be called to give evidence if the charges proceed to trial.

The matter will return to court on June 30.

Originally published as Defence Dept in NT court over soldier's death

defence department jason challis workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Backburn warning as 5000 firefighters banned

        premium_icon Backburn warning as 5000 firefighters banned

        News Queensland’s fire service has revealed a controversial Plan B after nearly 5000 volunteer firefighters were stripped of uniforms.

        Q&A: How return to school will work

        premium_icon Q&A: How return to school will work

        Education Answers about everything from including about tuckshops to camps

        Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        premium_icon Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        Politics Scott Morrison talks restrictions, schools, economic support and app

        Not all hand sanitisers are created equal

        premium_icon Not all hand sanitisers are created equal

        Health MooGoo CEO Craig Jones joins COVID-19 fight