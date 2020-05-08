Menu
Pastry doyenne Anna Polyviou. Picture: Tim Hunter
TV

Dessert queen picks MasterChef winner

8th May 2020 4:30 PM

MasterChef's dessert queen Anna Polyviou has picked her favourite to win the current season of the Channel 10 reality show.

This year, 24 of the top contestants from previous seasons are battling it out for the title, but one in particular will be almost impossible to beat, according to Polyviou.

"All the contestants in there are friends of mine," she said to news.com.au. "Poh (Ling Yeow) is a really beautiful friend of mine, Hayden (Quinn) was my co-host on Family Food Fight, I'm family friends with Reynold (Poernomo) and I've collaborated with Callum (Hann).

"They're all great, but I think Reynold is going to smash it out of the park this season," Polyviou said. "He's just so focused. He understands food and he's very precise. He's great to watch."

Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo watch contestant Reynold Poernomo on MasterChef Australia. Picture: Supplied/Tina Smigielski
The bookies seem to agree. According to Sportsbet, Reynold is the favourite to win the Channel 10 show ahead of Laura Sharrad and Poh Ling Yeow.

Fun fact: Reynold's older brother, Arnold, is a judge of MasterChef Indonesia.

Polyviou has appeared on three seasons of MasterChef as a guest presenter but wouldn't reveal if she'll pop up again in this season.

"I can't say anything, but things obviously changed due to COVID-19," she told news.com.au. "There were different things that were going to happen.

"I love MasterChef. I'm forever grateful for the chance to have been on it. My career just exploded after I appeared on MasterChef."

MasterChef Australia guest judge Anna Polyviou and George Calombaris on a previous season.
Polyviou was speaking to news.com.au to promote her new partnership with chicken restaurant chain Chargrill Charlie's.

The pastry chef has made 1 tonne of cookie dough for the chain as part of their 'Local Flavours' initiative which aims to support local businesses and chefs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers can buy a 600g tub of the triple choc dough for $15 from any of Chargrill Charlie's 14 stores across Melbourne and Sydney.

MasterChef Australia returns to Channel 10 on Sunday night at 7.30pm

Originally published as Dessert queen picks MasterChef winner

