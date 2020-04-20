Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Disney’s Tangled is the latest film to be embroiled in coronavirus conspiracy theories.
Disney’s Tangled is the latest film to be embroiled in coronavirus conspiracy theories.
Movies

Did Disney movie predict coronavirus?

by Laura Mazzitelli
20th Apr 2020 10:00 AM

It's the latest conspiracy theory consuming the internet - and Disney's Rapunzel is at the centre of it.

Despite being made in 2010, some people are convinced that the creators of hit Disney movie Tangled knew the coronavirus was coming, The Comma reported.

Not only was Rapunzel locked safely away from society in her iconic tower, but the town she was hiding from was called Corona.

RELATED: Follow our live coronavirus updates here

RELATED: Author of World War Z eerily predicted coronavirus

Twitter users couldn't help but see the similarities.

Not only did Twitter users find Tangled's plot line eerily similar to the current pandemic, but also thought the movie had some good tips for how to survive self-isolation.

From cooking and cleaning to painting and even ventriloquy, Rapunzel appears content in her own company.

Twitter users also hinted that self-iso could be the chance for a budding romance … though they didn't exactly specify how.

Other conspiracy have also taken over the internet, including New Zealanders who thought the lockdown had been called to make it easier to put up 5G towers.

This article originally appeared on The Comma and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Did Disney movie predict coronavirus?

 

Social media users likened Rapunzel’s castle as the ultimate self-isolation.
Social media users likened Rapunzel’s castle as the ultimate self-isolation.

More Stories

coronavirus disney movies self-isolation tangled

Just In

    Just In

      The Office star dead at 64

      The Office star dead at 64
      • 20th Apr 2020 9:34 AM

      Top Stories

        'Mass confusion': PM blasted over school comments

        premium_icon 'Mass confusion': PM blasted over school comments

        Education The Queensland Teachers Union president has slammed the PM for creating ‘mass confusion’ around whether parents should send their children to school next week.

        Five new cases: Lowest rise in more than a month

        Five new cases: Lowest rise in more than a month

        Health Queensland coronavirus: Five new cases overnight, total at 999

        The low bar for students’ home learning

        premium_icon The low bar for students’ home learning

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Two to three hours’ home schooling ‘enough’

        Q&A: Everything you need to know about Term 2

        premium_icon Q&A: Everything you need to know about Term 2

        Education Which children can go to school and how home schooling can work