BUSY: Totally Adult operations manager Brooke Martin at Totally Adult at Maroochydore, is doing a discreet delivery service as well as click and collect, as it adapts to COVID-19 life. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Business

DING-DONG: Store starts dildo-to-door delivery service

Scott Sawyer
24th Apr 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:32 AM
ISOLATION has left many with time on their hands and it appears one thing on their minds.

Sex toy sales have soared online across the nation in the past three weeks, and one local adult boutique is changing up their model to keep customers happy.

Totally Adult Maroochydore has started click-and-collect and discreet delivery within two hour services, to assist isolated customers in need.

Totally Adult retail stores operations manager Brooke Martin said they'd been working on the innovations before the pandemic, but the coronavirus situation had been a driving force in rolling out the new services.

She said research had indicated only 20 per cent of customers interested actually entered an adult store, so they were eager to cater to the broader market.

Operations manager Brooke Martin at Totally Adult at Maroochydore, is doing a discreet delivery service as well as click and collect, as it adapts to COVID-19 life. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
She said the online store had been open about two weeks now, with a broad range of products available for those time poor customers, or those who may have "had a few drinks" and were unable to drive to the store, but were feeling experimental.

Ms Martin said an online chat service had also been established with the online store, to assist with queries.

"We've been trading a lot better than some other businesses, that's for sure," Ms Martin said.

"People are being locked up indoors, there's not a lot (else to do)."

She said the new services would also help to take some of the stigma and taboo away from the industry as well, and she said they offered important services to a range of people, including those with sexual health issues and even cancer sufferers battling with reduced libidos.

Ms Martin said they'd also introduced discreet, environmentally-friendly paper bags.

