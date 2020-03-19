Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
PLAY IT SAFE: Hand washing must be frequent and thorough to prevent the spread of the disease.
PLAY IT SAFE: Hand washing must be frequent and thorough to prevent the spread of the disease.
News

Disease demands more water, says QLD Health

Bianca Hrovat
19th Mar 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HEALTH concerns for Southern Downs residents prompted a last-minute change to water restrictions this week, allowing the community to use an additional 20L per person, each day.

The decision comes as 94 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Queensland.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said she'd heard from a number of concerned residents seeking a greater water allowance in the wake of Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy's televised endorsement of handwashing to stop the spread.

"That is what this increase is aimed at," she said.

Restrictions changed from 100L per person, per day, to 120L per person, per day.

Council made the decision in conjunction with the Department of Health and the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy who determined the increase based on the amount of water needed for healthy hygiene.

Prior to the pandemic announcement, the Southern Downs Regional Council stated water restrictions would not be relaxed beyond critical level until Stanthorpe had a six-month supply of water and carting was no longer needed.

The exceptional circumstance of a global pandemic changed those plans.

Recent rains boosted dam levels and Leslie Dam has 100 per cent of its town allocation available, Connolly Dam is at 88 per cent capacity and Storm King Dam "has around four months of supply."

For this reason, the mayor predicts carting will be able to continue without issue.

"It will become more evident over the next few days as to how much people adjust their water usage as to how the carting will manage."

Water allowances have increased due to coronavirus fears.
Water allowances have increased due to coronavirus fears.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health outbreak pandemic qld water restrictions
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New date for council election if it’s delayed by virus

        premium_icon New date for council election if it’s delayed by virus

        Politics Despite Queensland’s councils pushing ahead with the election at the end of this month regardless of the coronavirus, a new date has been flagged if polling day is...

        'This could last 18 months': New coronavirus fears

        'This could last 18 months': New coronavirus fears

        Health Aussies are being warned to prepare for the "long haul"

        Coronavirus death: Elderly woman lived in aged care home

        premium_icon Coronavirus death: Elderly woman lived in aged care home

        Health It has been confirmed the 77-year-old woman who died from COVID-19 was a resident...

        MURDER UPDATE: Woman charged as accessory

        premium_icon MURDER UPDATE: Woman charged as accessory

        News Police are still looking for a third person of interest and a car.