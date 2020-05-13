Disgraced business broker back in court

Des Fong has returned to court after allegedly breaching a court order requiring him to hand over the financial documents of two failed companies to liquidators

DISGRACED business broker Des Fong has returned to court after allegedly breaching a court order requiring him to hand over the financial documents of two failed companies to liquidators.

Darwin Local Court judge Elisabeth Armitage ordered Fong to produce the papers in June last year after he pleaded guilty to failing to do so over "an extended period of time" and after "multiple requests".

On Wednesday, his lawyer John Lawrence SC, told Ms Armitage he had hoped to finalise the matter but instructions posted by his client from jail had not yet arrived in the mail.

In handing Fong a $4000 fine and three-month jail sentence last year, Ms Armitage said the jail time would be wholly suspended on the condition that he cough up the required paperwork within two months.

At the time, Ms Armitage noted Fong had several priors for similar offending but on Wednesday Mr Lawrence said some errors in his client's criminal history would need to be addressed.

Fong appeared in court via video link from Holtze Prison after he was sentenced in the Supreme Court to four years and six months in jail in February for stealing almost $400,000 from a former client.

He returns to court on June 19.

