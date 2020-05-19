Double cold fronts to bring icy blasts

Australia is forecast to be blasted with wintry weather and widespread rain this week as consecutive cold fronts hit in the coming days.

A series of cold fronts and a thick cloud band from the west are set to bring cold and wintry weather and widespread rainfall to much of Australia this week.

Blasts of heavy rain, thunderstorms and damaging winds are expected across the south and east of the country in the coming days while the potential for hail and snow have been forecast in some areas.

Two cold fronts will bring the mix of cold weather to South Australia, Victoria, New South Wales, the ACT, Queensland and Tasmania throughout the week.

May 19, 2020

The cold front is expected to first affect South Australia later today, which will bring showers and thunderstorms across Victoria on Wednesday.

High cloud cover hanging over Victoria is lowering temperatures across the state, and a second cold front will travel through the country on Wednesday. This could bring rainfall and the threat of damaging wind gusts in alpine areas.

Heavy rain is expected further north, in northern NSW and southeast Queensland.

There's potential a low pressure system may develop at the end of the week in the Tasman Sea bringing gales and heavy rainfall for the south coast of NSW, which could extend to the East Gippsland in Victoria and north through to Sydney.

In the northwest of the country, a cloud band is "streaming in" from over Western Australia bringing rainfall to the north and central parts of the country.

Sky News' chief meteorologist Tom Saunders said it was the first "proper northwest cloud band" of the season and Darwin and other parts of the Northern Territory are likely to experience dry season rainfall this week.

He said rain will start falling as a result of the cloud band from Wednesday.

Heavy rain is forecast in Queensland this week, "particularly on Saturday", which could see falls of up to 50mm to 100mm in some areas.

Brisbane will drop to a low of 11C on Saturday with a high of 19C with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

In Sydney, temperatures will be their coolest on Friday, with a low of 10C and a high of 19C along with a 60 per cent chance of rain.

Perth had a low today of 5C, which will pick up slightly tomorrow to reach a low of 7C and a high of 20C with light winds.

In Melbourne, temperatures will be their coolest on Friday when they'll reach a low of 7C and a high of 15C with an 80 per cent chance of rain.

Hobart will be similar with lows of 7C on Thursday and Friday and highs ranging from 13C to 15C.

Darwin's coolest day will be Sunday, a relatively warm 19C with a high of 30C and a low chance of rainfall.

And in the ACT, Friday will be a low of 1C, only climbing to 13C. There's a 30 per cent chance of rain in the capital.

Originally published as Double cold fronts to bring icy blasts