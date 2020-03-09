Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Download your NRL tipping chart below.
Download your NRL tipping chart below.
Rugby League

Download your 2020 NRL tipping chart

by Kyle Pollard
25th Feb 2020 9:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DON'T be caught off-guard organising your NRL tipping competition a week before the season kicks-off.

Download your tipping poster here, with the entire 2020 NRL fixture attached and slots for 37 different tipsters.

Just click on the graphic below and a PDF of the chart will automatically pop up. Click download, then print your poster and you're on your way.

It promises to be a massive a year of rugby league, with plenty of stars trading places and giving fans of even the worst teams last season hope for a better 2020.

And make sure to keep an eye out for The Courier-Mail's all new online tipping hub, which is set to launch soon.

 

editors picks nrl 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cyclists on track to help bushfire victims

        premium_icon Cyclists on track to help bushfire victims

        News Two triathletes will next month put their body on the line to raise money for those still affected by the catastrophic bushfires.

        Thug knocks out grandad for using a leaf blower

        premium_icon Thug knocks out grandad for using a leaf blower

        Crime Assault victim faces his attacker in court

        More seats possible for south as Premier talks growth

        premium_icon More seats possible for south as Premier talks growth

        Politics More state seats in the region’s south looms as a possibility

        ‘I feel victimised’: Woman calls on council to fix flooding

        premium_icon ‘I feel victimised’: Woman calls on council to fix flooding

        News Woman spends $150,000 to fix and prevent water damage on property