Drink driver cops big fine after speeding intercept

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
28th Apr 2020 1:56 PM
Subscriber only

A MAN has been given a large fine and lengthy licence disqualification after a speeding intercept also found him with a high-range blood-alcohol concentration.

Arun Sasidharan pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of liquor in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court Sasidharan was intercepted about 10pm on April 13.

Police were conducting speed patrols on Walker St when Sasidharan drove past over the speed limit.

An officer on a police motorbike attempted to intercept Sasidharan.

When the officer came alongside Sasidharan he finally pulled over.

When police noticed Sasidharan had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol he was asked to participate in a roadside breath test.

On numerous occasions he failed to provide a specimen of breath before eventually returning a reading of 0.317 once transported to the Bundaberg Police Station.

The court heard Sasidharan was picking his wife up from work that night and that she did not have a licence of her own.

Sen Const Bland said he had drunk port prior to being intercepted.

She said the reading was "extremely high".

"He placed his wife and young child, who were in the car, and the public in danger," she said.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Sasidharan's plea of guilty came at an early opportunity.

"This is a very serious example of drink driving," he said.

Sasidharan was fined $2700 and was disqualified from holding a licence for 21 months.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

